Rookie SC cop wins hearts after photo spreads of him changing woman’s flat tire

A rookie Spartanburg, S.C., police officer is winning hearts on social media after being photographed changing a flat tire for a stranded mother and her small child.
It happened Wednesday and temperatures were in the mid-80s at the time.
A pair of photos showed up on the Spartanburg Police Department’s Facebook page, with the message: “Caught in the act...Officer Price was busted changing a tire for a stranded mom.”
The officer involved, James Price, is seen in the photos changing the tire at an East Main Street convenience store. The stranded motorist is not identified. Price is one of the department’s newer officers, on the job just under a year, officials said.
One of the department’s chaplains is credited with spotting the tire change in progress.
The image was picked up by South Carolina news outlets and quickly spread on social media sites, with many responding with thanks for the Price’s willingness to take the time to help out. Some noted such acts of kindness happen a lot, but go missed by the community.
“We have good officers out there doing great jobs keeping us safe... and we should catch them doing these kind of things right more often and letting the whole world know,” posted Lillian Littlejohn on Facebook. “You are appreciated much more than you are told.”
