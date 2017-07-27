Cyclists ride in 2016’s 24 Hours Of Booty in Charlotte.
Expect traffic slowdowns in Charlotte from charity walk and cycling event

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

July 27, 2017 5:43 PM

Get ready for potentially heavy traffic in Charlotte from this weekend’s 16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute.

About 1,400 participants are scheduled to ride or walk in the non-competitive charity cycling and walking event.

Money raised supports organizations dedicated to fighting cancer and helping cancer survivors, including Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital, the Keep Pounding Fund, Queens University of Charlotte and the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

The ride starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wellesley and Queens Road West and continues along a “Booty Loop” until 7 p.m. Saturday. The inaugural walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and also ends at 7 that night.

A PDF version of the course map is available at http://bit.ly/2eRVwfP .

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

