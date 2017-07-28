NC’s fracking fortunes caught in legal limbo as drilling hopes fade away

Governor Pat McCrory flanked by (l-r) Senator E.S. Newton, Senator Bob Rucho, Legislative staffer Jeff Warren, and Rep. Mike Hager applaud the governor following a bill signing to allow fracking in North Carolina at the N.C. State Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering on the Centennial Campus in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, June 4, 2014. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com