New ICE ‘surge’ targets undocumented Charlotte youths suspected of gang ties

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos Pause 2:10 After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time 1:25 South End "Vision Plan" Takes Shape 0:34 There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp! 1:10 First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 3:51 North Carolina woman on comforting crying boy on transatlantic flight: It's not like I had a plan 1:46 Campers relive the Civil War 1:49 CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:33 Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools 1:38 13th Big Day at the Lake was "the biggest ever" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kristin Cooper, of Bluffton, shares her account of what happened the morning that her husband, Andrey Golubets, was picked up by ICE agents. Delayna Earley Staff video

Kristin Cooper, of Bluffton, shares her account of what happened the morning that her husband, Andrey Golubets, was picked up by ICE agents. Delayna Earley Staff video