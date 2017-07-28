Troopers investigating dump truck that smashed into York County home

Michelle Plott woke to a loud crash, a shaking house and a dump truck in her York County living room Wednesday morning.
“I thought a tornado had went through, and it was actually the dump truck hitting the house and pushing it,” Plott said.
S.C. Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of a dump truck that hit a home Wednesday southwest of Rock Hill.
The truck hit the home at 3220 S.C. 324 around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Bethesda community near the intersection of McConnells Highway, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The truck, headed south on the highway, went off the left side of the road, then plowed through a mailbox and fence and trees before smashing into the house, Miller said.
Plott and her family were displaced by the incident. Plott said her family has lived in the house for almost three years. She and her son were still asleep in a bedroom when the truck hit the house, she said.
“Luckily, we weren’t on the couch where it came through,” she said.
Plott said her daughter was visiting Plott’s mom, and her husband was already at work – at the Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department. Plott said she couldn’t reach her husband, but he found out about the crash when he was paged by the department, which responded to the incident.
The driver of the truck, David Dwayne Dawkins, 54, of Rock Hill, was transported to a hospital after the crash, Miller said. The driver’s condition was unavailable Thursday.
No charges have been filed but the investigation is continuing, Miller said.
The Red Cross is helping the family, including two children.
The Herald’s Andrew Dys contributed
