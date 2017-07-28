‘I love you Newton!’ Cam fan screams after tug-of-war over quarterback’s shoes

If anyone had doubts about Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton’s growing popularity, the proof showed up this week when he took his shoes off after training camp, autographed them and thrust them into a crowd of screaming fans.
A mini riot nearly broke out.
Video of the moment shows a tug-of-war, with a half dozen fans pulling and pushing each other, with one girl briefly getting the bottom of the shoe in her face.
“They me and my husband’s,” yells one woman, elbowing other fans away. “Let ‘em go. Let ‘em go.”
She and a man, presumably her husband, are then seen running into the distance, each clutching a shoe to their chest like a gold bar.
“God, they gone crazy,” said one man, watching the couple run.
Fan Kisher Rankin Spearman of Gaffney, S.C., was the winner and she was still breathless and screaming with excitement in an interview minutes later.
“My name is Kisher Rankin Spearman and Cam took his shoes off and gave ‘em to me at the practice,” she screams, the shoes hanging around her neck like a shawl. I love you Netwon, I love you. We going all the way.”
It wasn’t clear what Spearman and her husband, Carlos, intended to do with the shoes, which were dirty and grass stained, but priceless to Newton’s fans.
