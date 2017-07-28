Site of the trench collapse
One killed in Iredell County trench collapse

By Mark Price

July 28, 2017 12:22 PM

One person died in a trench collapse in Iredell County Friday afternoon, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Old Mountain Road in Statesville, the station reported.

The Statesville Landmark & Record reports multiple Iredell County fire and rescue departments responded, after someone became buried in a hole dug by a backhoe.

Photos tweeted by WBTV from the site show the trench was located in a wooded area, not far from a body of water.

