Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer

Local

Mistrial declared in shaking death of 17-month-old Charlotte girl

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

July 28, 2017 2:22 PM

A mistrial was declared this week in the case of a Charlotte man accused of killing a 17-month-old girl in 2013.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the homicide trial of Antonio Fernelle Cathey, 24. The trial began July 17, officials said.

He was accused of killing 1-year-old Kyiemani Aveah Brewer. Prosecutors plan to retry the case, said a statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

An October 2013 Observer story said police responded to a call in the 3200 block of Nobles Avenue in Charlotte about an infant who was unresponsive. Medic took the child to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

During their investigation, police detectives said they found the infant was physically assaulted, which led to her death.

Cathey, who was 21 at the time, was then the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic 1:43

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic
Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos 1:52

Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos
After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time 2:10

After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time

View More Video