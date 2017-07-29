24 Hours of Booty, presented by the Levine Cancer Institute, was back Saturday with the 16th annual 24-hour bike ride on the Booty Loop in Charlotte. The three mile Booty Loop runs through the neighborhoods of Myers Park. The community event hosts over 1,200 riders and is raising funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer
24 Hours of Booty, presented by the Levine Cancer Institute, was back Saturday with the 16th annual 24-hour bike ride on the Booty Loop in Charlotte. The three mile Booty Loop runs through the neighborhoods of Myers Park. The community event hosts over 1,200 riders and is raising funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Myers Park overrun by cyclists for annual 24 Hours of Booty bike ride

By Jamie Gwaltney

July 29, 2017 2:10 PM

Cyclists circled Myers Park along a 3-mile route for 24 Hours of Booty, an annual 24-hour bike ride that started on Friday night.

A boy and dog pass on the Selwyn Avenue sidewalk at Saturday’s event.
During the event, more than 1,200 riders and 200 walkers raise funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas.

Some of the 1,200 cyclists participating in this year’s 24 Hours of Booty continue along the 3-mile route called the “Booty Loop.”
The route, called the “Booty Loop,” is along Queens Road West, Hopedale Avenue and Selwyn Avenue. The event last until 7 p.m. Saturday.

