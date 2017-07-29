Myers Park overrun by cyclists for annual 24 Hours of Booty bike ride

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty Pause 1:43 Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic 1:52 Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos 2:10 After 32 years, Pass Time Billiards will close its doors for last time 1:25 South End "Vision Plan" Takes Shape 0:34 There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp! 1:10 First look: Hyde Brewing and Suffolk Punch 3:51 North Carolina woman on comforting crying boy on transatlantic flight: It's not like I had a plan 1:46 Campers relive the Civil War 1:49 CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 24 Hours of Booty, presented by the Levine Cancer Institute, was back Saturday with the 16th annual 24-hour bike ride on the Booty Loop in Charlotte. The three mile Booty Loop runs through the neighborhoods of Myers Park. The community event hosts over 1,200 riders and is raising funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

24 Hours of Booty, presented by the Levine Cancer Institute, was back Saturday with the 16th annual 24-hour bike ride on the Booty Loop in Charlotte. The three mile Booty Loop runs through the neighborhoods of Myers Park. The community event hosts over 1,200 riders and is raising funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer