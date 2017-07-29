Myers Park overrun by cyclists for annual 24 Hours of Booty bike ride

Cyclists circled Myers Park along a 3-mile route for 24 Hours of Booty, an annual 24-hour bike ride that started on Friday night.
During the event, more than 1,200 riders and 200 walkers raise funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas.
The route, called the “Booty Loop,” is along Queens Road West, Hopedale Avenue and Selwyn Avenue. The event last until 7 p.m. Saturday.
