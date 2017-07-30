A family’s pet bird died in a Gastonia mobile home fire early Sunday.
A family’s pet bird died in a Gastonia mobile home fire early Sunday. WBTV
A family’s pet bird died in a Gastonia mobile home fire early Sunday. WBTV

Local

One pet killed, another survives in Gastonia mobile home fire

WBTV

July 30, 2017 5:01 PM

A family’s pet bird was killed in a mobile home fire in Gaston County Sunday morning.

The fire occurred around 3 a.m. at a mobile home in the 5600 block of Union Road in Gastonia. Flames and smoke were visible from the mobile home.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, a family dog escaped the fire.

No humans were injured. The home was destroyed, firefighters said.

The American Red Cross was not called in because the homeowners had another place to stay.

Crews have not said what caused the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty

16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty 0:59

16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty
Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic 1:43

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic
Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos 1:52

Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos

View More Video