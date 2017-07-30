Crews are searching for someone in Salisbury’s High Rock Lake

A search is underway for a missing person on High Rock Lake in Salisbury Sunday evening.
According to Rowan County Rescue, a drowning call came around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Saint Matthews Church Road.
WBTV has a crew at the scene.
July 30, 2017 7:27 PM
