Drivers killed in crashes on Providence, Mallard Creek roads Sunday evening

Two people died in fatal crashes in Charlotte Sunday evening, one on Providence Road and the other on Mallard Creek.
The Providence Road crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, when a gray Toyota Camry ran off the right side of Providence Road in the 3100 block. The name of the driver was not released early Monday.
Investigators say the driver over corrected after running off the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median and drove into the opposite lanes, striking a utility pole. The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic, where he was pronounced dead.
Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash, police said in a statement. The driver was not wearing his seat belt, police said.
The second crash occurred Sunday at 5:53 p.m., in the 10900 block of Mallard Creek Road, police said.
On arrival, officers found a 2004 Ford Mustang had run off the road and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. A front seat passenger was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
The initial investigation revealed the victim, Brandon Bowen, 22, was the driver of the 2004 Ford Mustang with front seat passenger Kali Forsythe, 20. The Mustang was traveling northeast on Mallard Creek Road.
Witnesses told police the Mustang was traveling above the speed limit and passing other vehicles in the center lane. Bowen lost control of the Mustang and slid off the roadway to the right, police said. The Mustang then struck a tree in the front yard of 10908 Mallard Creek Road, officials said.
Excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor in this crash, police said. No other vehicles were involved. The event is under investigation to determine if impairment may have been a contributing factor.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
