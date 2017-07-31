Site of incident Monday in Concord.
Site of incident Monday in Concord. Concord Fire Department
Site of incident Monday in Concord. Concord Fire Department

Local

One flown to burn center following Concord house fire

By WBTV

July 31, 2017 9:32 AM

One person was flown to a burn center following a fire at a home in Concord early Monday morning.

The Concord Fire Department says they were called to a house fire on Roberta Road around 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. One person went to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast before being flown to a burn center.

It took 22 firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire, which remains under investigation.

Concord police, Harrisburg Fire Department, and Cabarrus County EMS assisted the Concord Fire Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scene of shooting at the Midnight Diner

Scene of shooting at the Midnight Diner 0:30

Scene of shooting at the Midnight Diner
Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through 1:37

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through
16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty 0:59

16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty

View More Video