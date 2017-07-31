One flown to burn center following Concord house fire

One person was flown to a burn center following a fire at a home in Concord early Monday morning.
The Concord Fire Department says they were called to a house fire on Roberta Road around 3 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. One person went to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast before being flown to a burn center.
It took 22 firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire, which remains under investigation.
Concord police, Harrisburg Fire Department, and Cabarrus County EMS assisted the Concord Fire Department.
