During the 2017 pool season, Mecklenburg County health department inspectors have visited nearly 900 swimming pools open to the public starting in May.
During the 2017 pool season, Mecklenburg County health department inspectors have visited nearly 900 swimming pools open to the public starting in May.
During the 2017 pool season, Mecklenburg County health department inspectors have visited nearly 900 swimming pools open to the public starting in May.

Local

How safe is your pool? Search an Observer database to see inspection results.

By Anna Douglas and Gavin Off

adouglas@charlotteobserver.com

adouglas@charlotteobserver.com

July 31, 2017 10:53 AM

Since Memorial Day, Mecklenburg County inspectors have shut down 95 pools for health and safety violations.

Search a Charlotte Observer database below to see inspection results for your neighborhood pool.

During the 2017 pool season, county health department inspectors have visited nearly 900 swimming pools open to the public starting in May. Not all pools are inspected prior to opening.

Mecklenburg County is the only county in the state that does not require a pre-opening inspection. Instead, the county grants operating permits in May and completes an inspection within 60 days, a window of time allowed by state law.

All those inspections are now complete, Mecklenburg County spokeswoman Rebecca Carter told the Charlotte Observer.

Earlier this summer, the Observer reported nearly 350 public swimming pools were welcoming swimmers on Memorial Day weekend despite not having had a health and safety inspection.

State leaders have said they are now considering eliminating the 60-day grace period for pools to open without an inspection. Mecklenburg County officials have said they are making changes to their inspection and permit tracking system to ensure pools shut down during the immediate past season aren't able to get new permits without being checked.

Source: Mecklenburg County July 2017; Observer analysis

To search real-time pool inspections, go to: https://public.cdpehs.com/NCENVPBL/ESTABLISHMENT/ShowESTABLISHMENTTablePage.aspx?ESTTST_CTY=60

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End 0:30

Shooting closes Midnight Diner in South End
Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through 1:37

Voters approved money for parks in 2008, but county hasn't always followed through
16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty 0:59

16th Annual 24 Hours of Booty

View More Video