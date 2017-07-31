Local

Iredell County deputies say woman tried to stab her brother

By Mark Price

July 31, 2017 11:59 AM

An Iredell County woman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she tried to stab her brother on July 29, said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Kristy Nicole Hasting, 26, of Statesville was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, and received a $2,500 bond, officials said.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the department was called 2:05 p.m. Saturday to Mason Dixon Lane in reference to a female with a knife and a male subject trying to run a person over with a vehicle.

It was determined that there was no assault involving a motor vehicle, but deputies did determine that Hastings tried to attack her brother with a knife. A plastic bag of methamphetamine was found during a search, official said.

During the investigation, a plastic bag of powder cocaine was also located, official said. After, further investigation it was determined that it belonged to Eddie Ming Vang, 28, who was charged with possession of cocaine and he received a $1,000, officials said.

