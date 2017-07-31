Shark ‘jumped aboard’ raft with two girls in SC. One girl hospitalized

Two girls were bitten by the same shark Saturday, after it “jumped aboard” their raft Saturday and “thrashed about,” reported South Carolina TV station WMBF.
Midway Fire Rescue told WMBF the incident occurred off off Pioneer Loop in the Georgetown County community of DeBordieu. That’s about an hour south of Myrtle Beach.
Both girls were age 12, it was reported. One was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh and was in stable condition, while the other girl was not transported to a hospital, media outlets reported. The extent of her injuries was unclear.
The two girls were in a raft when a 2 to 3 foot shark jumped into their raft and started thrashing around – seemingly trying to escape, reported the Associated Press. That’s when the shark's mouth came into contact with the girl’s leg. The girls’ names were not released, according to AP.
It’s the second time a shark attack involving a youth has been reported in the waters off DeBordieu.
In 2006, a 14-year-old Florida girl needed 70 stitches in her foot after being being attacked by a 6-foot shark while 25 feet from shore in the area.
