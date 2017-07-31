A Rock Hill man broke his toe kicking what he believes was a cannonball in front of his house and now police are investigating exactly what it is.
Rock Hill man believes he found cannonball in storm drain, police investigating

By Kristi O'Connor, WBTV

July 31, 2017 12:58 PM

According to a Rock Hill Police report, officers responded to the 2000 block of Summer Glen in reference to a found “cannonball” on Saturday.

A woman called police saying her husband found a round metal ball weighing about ten pounds near the storm drain in front of their house. She said he thought it was a dog's toy and kicked it, which led to breaking his toe.

When the woman started researching online she thought it might be a cannonball and called law enforcement.

According to police, the department's explosives unit was called to the house and determined that the object is solid, so there are no explosives inside.

Investigators believe the item to be a cannonball round shot or a shot put. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping in the investigation.

