Discolored water in Concord taps is safe to drink, city says

By Joe Marusak

July 31, 2017 8:29 PM

Concord water customers might see discolored water coming through their taps this week, but city officials said Monday night the water is fine.

The discoloration stems from a water main break near the intersection of Douglas Avenue Northwest and Church Street North, officials said.

“Crews continue to attempt reducing the flow of water out of the ground to facilitate repairs, but have been unable to stop the flow enough to progress to the next stage,” the city said in a statement. “The water main break is in a location where multiple pipes converge, and where the infrastructure is among the oldest in Concord’s distribution system.

“This makes the sequential process of closing enough valves to effectively stop the flow of water to the area from elsewhere in the system incredibly challenging,” the city said.

Concord water resources staff are closely monitoring system pressures and water quality throughout the system, the city said.

“Although customers may experience some discoloration due to alternate water delivery, water remains safe to drink in Concord.,” according to the city.

