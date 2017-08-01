Site of shooting in Lancaster
Autopsy scheduled for 2-year-old fatally shot in Lancaster, SC

By WBTV

August 01, 2017 6:49 AM

A toddler died after being shot in Lancaster County, S.C., Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster. Police said the 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if any charges are being filed. An autopsy scheduled Tuesday is expected to provide more information.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said investigations like this are hard to deal with.

“It’s about as bad as it gets. We feel for the family and we feel for everybody that's been touched by this,” said Grant.

No names have been released.

