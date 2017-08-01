Facebook scam claims to offer Lincolnton woman’s house for free

Imagine your surprise if you saw your home advertised in a Facebook giveaway. Lynn Payne knows the feeling.
Payne’s sister-in-law shared a post from a page, “The Weekly Deals,” on Payne’s Facebook profile. She pointed out that the house the page posted looked just like Payne’s.
Payne was shocked to realize that it was her home. She and her husband, Thomas, recently put the house on the market and it had already sold. She read through the comments on the post and saw dozens of people begging to win.
“I messaged the page immediately and asked them to take the post down,” Payne said. “They never responded.”
Because the house was on the market and closes Aug. 7, Payne speculated the page took pictures of her house from the online real estate listing. The Weekly Deals posted three of the photos from the listing, offering the home up as a giveaway. Though the page says in the description “all of our giveaways are just for fun,” many took it seriously.
“They need to just take it down,” Payne said.
The false giveaway of Payne’s home was posted Sunday afternoon. It had already surpassed 20,000 shares by Monday evening.
Payne says that the new owners are aware of the false post circulating about the home. Facebook has also been notified of the post.
Comments