Water being restored in Concord after major water main break

Residents along Church Street North in Concord whose taps went dry after a water main break should expect their water back by Tuesday night or early Wednesday, city officials said.
Crews were finally able to stop water from gushing from the 16-inch main break near the intersection of Douglas Avenue NW and Church Street North, officials announced at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
After a new valve was installed, crews began repairing the broken pipe and said water would be restored in several hours.
“Water restoration will be a slow process starting within the next hour or two, and continuing throughout the night as all the valves that were closed in the vicinity over the last two days are reopened,” the city said in a statement.
Once water is restored, customers may experience some discoloration and are encouraged to let the water flow until the water clears.
The discolored water does not present a health hazard, city officials said. Any discoloration stems from water moving through the distribution system in different directions than typical over the last two days, officials said. That stirred up minerals and other sediment that settled in the pipes over time.
Customers still without water by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday should call the Customer Care Center at 704-920-5555 to report their outage.
