Ric Flair says the late André the Giant could drink about 17 beers an hour

Charlotte’s beloved wrestling icon “Nature Boy” Ric Flair made news Tuesday in Boston by sharing details of how much beer the late André the Giant could down in an hour.
In a podcast with 98.5 Toucher & Rich show, Flair said he once watched André the Giant drink 106 beers in a five- to six-hour period, while the two were hanging out in a Charlotte hotel bar. That’s about 17 beers an hour. This was back in 1974, he told the station.
André the Giant was one of professional wrestling’s most colorful and largest figures, at 7-feet, 4-inches and 520 pounds. He died of congestive heart failure in 1993, after a career that included a key role in the film “The Princess Bride.”
This is not the first time Flair has spoken about André’s beer drinking. In a 2016 interview, Flair told a similar story but added that André’s manager was there, too, and he drank 56 beers. The Charlotte bar was called the Downtowner, he said in that interview.
Flair couldn’t resisting doing a little bragging of his own during the podcast. He told the interviewers he once had 200 women come to his suite in one night, but not for “funny business.”
“It was more drinking and raising hell,” he said in the podcast.
Flair did the interview while promoting a visit to McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., reported CBS Boston.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments