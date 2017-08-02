Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers looks down the line of autograph seekers following the team's second day of practice during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers looks down the line of autograph seekers following the team's second day of practice during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Julius Peppers business mogul? Panthers player just bought an historic building.

August 02, 2017 9:51 AM

Most professional football players buy expensive homes, cars and jewelry with their fat pay checks. Carolina Panther Julius Peppers just bought a 115,000-square-foot historic building in Chicago.

The purchase was cryptically mentioned on Twitter Tuesday by a page devoted to news about Peppers. The tweet reposted a Crain’s Business Journal story about former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije buying the 1920s Hudson Motor building on Chicago’s Near South Side. Peppers’ name shows up later in the story, as one of the investors.

Crain’s reported that the vacant building is worth about $5.8 million and Idonije envisions it being part of a rebirth occurring in that trendy part of Chicago.

Chicago officials say Motor Row’s string of commercial buildings is the largest, intact early ‘automobile row’ in the United States. It dates to the early 1900s. Community leaders there are working to turn Motor Row into an an entertainment district, taking advantage of its location a block away from the McCormick Place convention center.

Peppers hasn’t commented on the purchase, even in his tweets.

He played for the Chicago Bears from 2010 to 2013, followed by two years with the Green Bay Packers.

It was announced in March that Peppers, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was returning to the Panthers. He played for the team previously from 2002 to 2009. Peppers is a North Carolina native and former Tar Heels standout.

NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

After seven years away from the Carolina Panthers, Peppers is returning home.

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

