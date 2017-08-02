Observer File Art
CMPD charges woman with murder in July shooting death

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

August 02, 2017 3:59 PM

A woman was charged Wednesday in the death of a man who was fatally shot outside of an east Charlotte apartment last month, police said.

Kristian Nicole Weddington, 23, faces charges of murder and shooting into occupied property for the death of 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Maddox was found shot in front of the building in the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive on July 2. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Maddox was Charlotte’s 48th homicide of 2017. There now are 53 homicide victims.

Police said they believe there are additional suspects in Maddox’s death.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

