Still grieving Charlotte family pleads for help in solving teen’s 2009 murder

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is seeking help in solving the eight-year-old shooting death of Ja’Ron McGill.
He was 19 when he was gunned down in 2009, walking home from his girlfriend’s house, officials say.
Members of McGill’s family are joining with police investigators Thursday in asking for help. Family members and CMPD are holding a press conference at 11 a.m.
The investigation began with a call about shots fired at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2009, near the intersection of on Lanecrest Drive and Colby Place in east Charlotte. Officers found McGill had been shot in the stomach and left on the side of the road. He died several hours later at Carolinas Medical Center.
Witnesses reported seeing a light colored Toyota Corolla parked at the intersection of Colby Place and Milton Road. It was occupied by three men, police said. Police say several gunshots were heard and McGill was seen running down Colby Place. Observer stories about the incident say McGill was confronted by several people in the minutes before the shooting.
The suspects’ vehicle was last seen traveling outbound on Milton Road towards North Sharon Amity Drive, police said.
At the time of his death, McGill had recently enrolled at Hawthorne High. Determined to graduate, he was looking forward to the beginning of classes, his family said. He played drums in his church band and was excited to have a baby on the way, his parents said.
Six weeks after the murder, hundreds of Hawthorne students held a memorial in his honor. He was the city’s 30th homicide that year.
His son, Ja'Ron McGill II was born in the fall of 2009.
This is the second time police have gone to the public for help solving the case. In 2009, a similar plea was made to no avail.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments