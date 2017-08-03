Young Carolina Panthers fans cheer the team during practice at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 5, 2016 in Charlotte, NC during the team's Fan Fest.
Here’s what you need to know about Panthers Fan Fest Friday

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 10:37 AM

With football season upon us, here’s how to catch a view of the Carolina Panthers when they take the field at Bank of America Stadium for the first time in 2017 during Fan Fest.

The annual public practice is Friday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The stadium opens at 6 p.m. and there will be performances from the Panther’s drum line, PurrCussion and the Panthers’ cheerleaders, as well as an appearance from team mascot Sir Purr. The performances will be followed by a practice, before a fireworks and laser show.

The practice will feature individual drills as well as a seven-on-seven drill, in addition to special teams and other work. All fans will leave with a team roster photo card.

The team sparked controversy in July by announcing it would charge a fee for the event for the first time. The move to charge $5 was a result of safety concerns after a high demand for last year’s Fan Fest following the Panther’s Super Bowl run.

Tickets went on sale July 22, and seats were still available Thursday on Ticketmaster, and can be accessed through the Panther’s website. The team has limited tickets to six per household. All proceeds will go toward the Panther’s charities, according to the team website.

IMG_0808FANFEST_09.JPG_4_1_095GUT95_L147681003
The Carolina Panthers’ annual Fan Fest is Friday at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets are on sale for $5.
Jeff Siner Observer Archives

Usual game day stadium policies will be enforced. For example, backpacks and purses are prohibited from the stadium, as they are during games.

Normal parking is available as well with lots around the stadium. Fans can enjoy the usual game concessions too.

The team’s other practices during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. will remain free and open to the public. Training camp ends Aug. 13, and the practices are held at Wofford College.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

