Charlotte’s Bojangles snubbed in US survey of best chicken chains. Fans outraged.

By Mark Price

August 03, 2017 2:05 PM

If there’s one thing Charlotteans are guaranteed to know, it’s which fast food chains have the best fried chicken.

So we can’t be blamed for taking issue with a recent Business Insider survey that picked Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen as No. 1 and didn’t even mention Charlotte-based Bojangles.

Bojangles – which elevated the spicy french fry a food group – apparently wasn’t even among the four contenders. That made some Bo’s fans irate on social media. (There are 740 Facebook comments on the story, many crying fowl.)

“How dare they not mention Bojangles,” posted Logan Tatham on the Business Insider’s Facebook page.

“Clearly you haven't been to a real Bojangles. Bojangles = greatness!” said Travis Dunn.

“I guess Bo’s is too good for this competition,” posted Elizabeth Birch.

What might be even more surprising is who the survey named as No. 2 in the nation: Atlanta-based Church’s Fried Chicken.

Yep, the judge’s ranked Church’s better than Chick-fil-A (No. 3) and Kentucky Fried Chicken (No. 4).

“At first bite, we were struck by the juiciness of (Church’s) chicken and the perfect crunch of the breading,” said the Business Insider.

Bojangles fans remain convinced.

“I guess there isn’t a Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits near the Business Insider office!” said Alex Le.

