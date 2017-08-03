She wanted cellphones from a store. She used a rifle to get one.

Police in Fayetteville are looking for a woman who robbed a cellphone store while brandishing a large firearm.
The incident happened Monday, when the woman walked into a Sprint store in west Fayetteville while holding the gun and demanded the clerk give her a phone.
In a store surveillance video, the woman is seen approaching the clerk with the gun held up to her right shoulder, while she grabs the phone and turns around to leave the store.
Fayetteville police said the woman got away in a blue Mazda after she left the store.
In a Facebook post, police said they’re looking for a white woman, with dark hair, wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, a tattoo on her right shoulder blade and carrying an assault rifle.
The post sparked swift reaction online, and some people quipped about the size of the weapon, which in photos appears to be at least half the size of the woman.
“That thing is as big as her, I’d have challenged her to see if she could even hold that thing,” one Facebook user commented.
