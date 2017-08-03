She wanted cellphones from a store. She used a rifle to get one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store Pause 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 2:19 Drivers keep trying to use neighborhood as Independence detour 1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo" 0:13 An 83-year-old's Lamborghini birthday surprise 3:09 Henry Jones' Commonwealth barbershop closes after 62 years 0:56 Happy National Watermelon Day 1:24 Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face) Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Police are trying to identify a women who robbed a Fayetteville NC Sprint store with an assault rifle on Monday. Fayetville Police

Police are trying to identify a women who robbed a Fayetteville NC Sprint store with an assault rifle on Monday. Fayetville Police