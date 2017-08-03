County commission spars on MLS vote

Marcus Smith of Speedway Motorsports may need to invest million more into a Major League Soccer bid if he wants to keep the Charlotte proposal alive.
Cyclists ride in Myers Park for 24 Hours of Booty event

Local

Cyclists ride in Myers Park for 24 Hours of Booty event

More than 1,200 cyclists ride around a 3-mile loop in Myers Park as part of the 16th annual event 24 Hours of Booty on July 29, 2017. The annual event raises funds for the Levine Cancer Institute, LIVESTRONG Foundation, Keep Pounding Foundation, WindRiver Cancer Wellness Retreats, GoJenGo Foundation and the Brain Tumor Fund of the Carolinas.

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic

Local

Hundreds hope to have their criminal records cleared at clinic

Huge lines surrounded the Urban League building at Wednesday evening's cleaning of criminal records workshop at Urban League, which drew hundreds of people trying to clear their criminal records. In July, the Charlotte Community Relations Committee will hold an expunction clinic to help qualified folks remove old criminal charges or convictions from their records, and registration for the July event was Wednesday at the Urban League – Central Carolinas, 740 W. Fifth St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Expunction – also known as expungement – means scrubbing away criminal histories that may be keeping you from getting a job, qualifying for a student loan or being approved for an apartment.

Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos

Local

Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos

Sgt. Brian Scharf announces that police have arrested four people who they believe we're robbing people in the Latino community. Three of them were arrested Thursday morning as part of a traffic stop. Charged are Pedro Antonio Rivera-Chinchilla,18, Joshua Omar Salvado-Gil, Christian Jose Salmeron, and a 15 year old juvenile