Bullets fired from car during rush hour barely miss workers at I-77 toll lane site

The toll lane construction project on Interstate 77 hasn’t been easy for anyone – but it turned threatening during afternoon rush hour on Monday, when someone fired shots out of a car window near construction workers.
The bullets didn’t hit anyone, but it was a scary experience for workers and commuters alike, Jean Leier of I-77 Mobility Partners said.
Leier said the shooter seemed to be aiming for the workers near Exit 35, which is Brawley School Road in Mooresville. An incident report shows the shots were fired between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-77.
Highway workers are already in a vulnerable position in traffic, and Leier said they avoided serious injury by just a few feet on Monday.
The toll lane project is working with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to figure out who was in the car, Leier said. Sheriff Darren Campbell could not be reached Thursday night.
Crashes in the construction zone were up 41 percent in April, the N.C. Department of Transportation said, and drivers have said they’re stressed.
Anyone with information about Monday’s incident is asked to call Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester
