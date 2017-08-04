Site of shooting
Site of shooting Micah Smith, WBTV
Site of shooting Micah Smith, WBTV

Local

Brothers seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

By WBTV

August 04, 2017 6:07 AM

Two brothers were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. outside a home in the 1100 block of Triece Lane. A man was in an argument with several others when his brother heard the argument and came outside.

Police say that's when both brothers were shot.

The brothers have serious injuries but are expected to survive. Police say one of the brothers attempted to make it to the hospital but had to stop on Plaza Walk Drive. Medic took the other brother to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and say the shooting remains under investigation.

There's no word on whether the brothers knew the shooter(s).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

County commission spars on MLS vote

County commission spars on MLS vote 4:17

County commission spars on MLS vote
County commissioners spar over MLS vote 4:17

County commissioners spar over MLS vote
Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store 0:47

Security camera catches woman armed with big gun robbing NC store

View More Video