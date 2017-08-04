Brothers seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

Two brothers were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. outside a home in the 1100 block of Triece Lane. A man was in an argument with several others when his brother heard the argument and came outside.
Police say that's when both brothers were shot.
The brothers have serious injuries but are expected to survive. Police say one of the brothers attempted to make it to the hospital but had to stop on Plaza Walk Drive. Medic took the other brother to the hospital.
Detectives are working to determine a motive and say the shooting remains under investigation.
There's no word on whether the brothers knew the shooter(s).
