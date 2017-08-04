Charlotte man accused of robbing store, bank sentenced to 14 years in prison

A Charlotte man accused of robbing a convenience store of $3,273 in April was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Court officials say on March 25, Demario Bernard Austin, 29, robbed the Kangaroo Express on Harris Boulevard. He reportedly went into the store wearing a bandana, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash. He got away with $100.
On April 17, Austin went into the BB&T bank on Marshville Boulevard in Marshville, pointed a gun at the bank teller and demanded money, court records show.
“While the teller was putting the cash in Austin's bag, Austin threatened to shoot the teller,” court documents state. “Then, Austin turned to a second bank teller, pointed the firearm at her, and demanded more money.”
Austin reportedly took off with around $3,273 in cash. He was arrested a short time later.
The gun Austin used in the robberies was later determined to be an Airsoft BB gun.
Following the prison sentence, Austin will receive three years of supervised release.
Austin pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of bank robbery. He remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
