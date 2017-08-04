Local

Charlotte Museum of History names new officers and board

By Mark Price

August 04, 2017 9:59 AM

The Charlotte Museum of History has elected new officers and members to its Board of Trustees.

Carrie Frye, Stewart McQueen, William Nolan and Michael Pressman joined the board in July.

Carrie Frye is owner and chief designer of Carrie Frye Interior Design; Stewart McQueen is partner at Dechert LLP in its structured finance and securitization group; William Nolan is senior managing director at FTI Consulting; and Michael Pressman is associate general counsel and senior vice president at Bank of America.

Mary Newsom
WENDY YANG Charlotte Observer

The board also elected new officers.

  • Mary Newsom, director of Urban Policy Initiatives at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, was elected board chair.
  • Brian Madison Jones, dean of the College of Arts and Letters and James B. Duke Distinguished Associate Professor of History at Johnson C. Smith University, was elected vice chair.
  • Hugh Dussek, history instructor in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Division at Central Piedmont Community College, was elected secretary.
  • Eric Ridler, vice president and audit manager at Bank of America, will serve as treasurer.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245

