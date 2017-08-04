Cornelius Town Hall evacuated, police diverting traffic due to ‘situation’

The Cornelius Town Hall was closed midday Friday and police were diverting traffic away from the area due to “a situation.”
Media outlets were reporting a suspicious package prompted the area around the town hall to be evacuated. Charlotte TV station WSOC reported seeing a bomb robot on the scene, attempting to approach the suspicious device.
Cornelius Police first announced the situation via a tweet at 1:30 p.m., warning motorists that traffic was being diverted away from city buildings in uptown.
Later tweets from the department said multiple buildings were evacuated, including the town hall, police department, Rite Aid and Cashion's gas station at South Main Street.
“Watch for detours or seek alt routes,” said a tweet from the department.
Social media comments credited the evacuations to a suspicious device found outside town hall.
