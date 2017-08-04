Sewage spills into pond at Park Road Community Park, prompting advisory

Sewage spilled into the pond at Park Road Community Park on Friday, prompting a water quality advisory from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.
A couple of hundred gallons spilled near the pond from a manhole that’s part of the park’s private sewer collection system, said Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services. The park is in the 6200 block of Park Road in south Charlotte.
Workers stopped the discharge immediately after detecting it, officials said.
Staff from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will sample water quality in the pond until bacteria levels fall within safe levels. That’s when the advisory will be lifted.
