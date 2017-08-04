Local

Sewage spills into pond at Park Road Community Park, prompting advisory

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

August 04, 2017 2:39 PM

Sewage spilled into the pond at Park Road Community Park on Friday, prompting a water quality advisory from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

A couple of hundred gallons spilled near the pond from a manhole that’s part of the park’s private sewer collection system, said Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services. The park is in the 6200 block of Park Road in south Charlotte.

Workers stopped the discharge immediately after detecting it, officials said.

Staff from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will sample water quality in the pond until bacteria levels fall within safe levels. That’s when the advisory will be lifted.

