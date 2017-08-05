Low-flying C-130 military planes flew over the Charlotte skyline on their way back to the NC National Guard Saturday afternoon. Eight C-130 Hercules planes in the Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing flew in formation to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. They flew to a Guard base in Stanly County, where they conducted a simulated cargo drop before returning to Charlotte.
Low-flying C-130 military planes flew over the Charlotte skyline on their way back to the NC National Guard Saturday afternoon. Eight C-130 Hercules planes in the Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing flew in formation to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. They flew to a Guard base in Stanly County, where they conducted a simulated cargo drop before returning to Charlotte. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Low-flying C-130 military planes flew over the Charlotte skyline on their way back to the NC National Guard Saturday afternoon. Eight C-130 Hercules planes in the Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing flew in formation to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. They flew to a Guard base in Stanly County, where they conducted a simulated cargo drop before returning to Charlotte. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Local

C-130 Hercules planes muscle their way through the skies of Charlotte

By Joe Marusak and Adam Bell

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

August 05, 2017 2:40 PM

The skies over Charlotte Saturday were populated by an unusual sight — eight C-130 Hercules planes in the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing.

secondary
C-130s take off from the Charlotte Air National Guard base at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

They flew in formation at only about 1,000 feet to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. The planes left the Charlotte Air National Guard base at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the early afternoon and flew to a Guard base in Stanly County to conduct a simulated cargo drop, probably pallets of sandbags, Capt. Monica Ebert of the N.C. Air National Guard said.

military planes over charlo (3)
C-130s take off Saturday.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The planes then returned to Charlotte. The weather cooperated for the mission, with blue skies dotted by a few clouds.

military planes over charlo (12)
It wasn’t hard to spot the low-flying C-130 military planes in the Charlotte sky Saturday.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

In a recent story, Popular Mechanics called the C-130s the “go anywhere, do anything flyer” over its six-decade history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship?

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship? 1:42

Which three holes will make or break golfers at the PGA Championship?
Panthers fans line up for Fan Fest 2:11

Panthers fans line up for Fan Fest
County commission spars on MLS vote 4:17

County commission spars on MLS vote

View More Video