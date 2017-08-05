C-130 Hercules planes muscle their way through the skies of Charlotte

The skies over Charlotte Saturday were populated by an unusual sight — eight C-130 Hercules planes in the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing.
They flew in formation at only about 1,000 feet to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. The planes left the Charlotte Air National Guard base at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the early afternoon and flew to a Guard base in Stanly County to conduct a simulated cargo drop, probably pallets of sandbags, Capt. Monica Ebert of the N.C. Air National Guard said.
The planes then returned to Charlotte. The weather cooperated for the mission, with blue skies dotted by a few clouds.
In a recent story, Popular Mechanics called the C-130s the “go anywhere, do anything flyer” over its six-decade history.
