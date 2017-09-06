Female NASCAR driver ‘would love to have a tampon on the side of my car’

Julia Landauer was 24 years old in this 2016 Charlotte Observer photo. She was a contestant on the hit reality show ‘Survivor’ before graduating from Stanford in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in science, technology and society. She became the first female to win a Limited Late Model division championship at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Va., in 2015 before graduating to the K&N Pro Series West in 2016. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com