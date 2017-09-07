Irma evacuees welcome at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground at 7 a.m. Friday for evacuees heading north or inland from Hurricane Irma.
With severe weather forecast for other Southeastern states, accommodations will be available as long as possible before the hurricane’s expected landfall, speedway officials said.
Evacuees should access Rock City Campground off Bruton Smith Boulevard through Entrance Z. They can use the bathhouses on speedway property.
Evacuees are asked to check in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower at the speedway’s main entrance. After-hour arrivals will be handled by Charlotte Motor Speedway security.
The speedway has camping available for both hurricane evacuees and the drag racing fans attending the NHRA Carolina Nationals Sept. 15-17, said Greg Walter, speedway executive vice president. Fans from 39 states and 11 other countries are expected to attend the racing.
“We are happy to open our doors to help those needing a place to seek shelter during this difficult time,” Walter said in a statement on Thursday. “We look forward to show them the hospitality for which we’re known and they deserve.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
