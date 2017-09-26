CMS substitute teacher accused of telling student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’

More Videos

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Pause
Billy Graham Through the Decades 4:34

Billy Graham Through the Decades

Making a Bojangles biscuit 1:06

Making a Bojangles biscuit

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:58

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 0:23

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 2:06

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold 1:26

Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold

Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:11

Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

  • Raw video: Charlotte substitute teacher tells student not to speak Spanish

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish. WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish. WBTV

Local

CMS substitute teacher accused of telling student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’

By WBTV

September 26, 2017 09:08 AM

UPDATED September 27, 2017 04:49 PM

A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish.

The incident happened at South Mecklenburg High School Monday morning. The video, shared on Facebook, shows the teacher standing over the desk of a student.

“Go back to where you speak Spanish if you don't want to speak English,” the teacher can be heard saying.

South Mecklenburg High School Principal Maureen Furr sent a message to parents about the incident:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Good afternoon. This is Dr. Furr from South Mecklenburg High School with an important message. An incident occurred this morning in one of our classes, in which a substitute teacher engaged in a verbal exchange with a student over language. The incident was reported to me, CMS has been made aware, and the entire situation is under review. At South we seek to create a safe and respectful environment for students and staff, and promote respectful interaction for all. We take accusations of bias seriously, and this individual will no longer be working at our school unless and until there is an appropriate resolution to this matter. You may see some news coverage about this situation shared through social media by students today. I wanted to be sure you knew that it is being handled.”

The teacher’s name has not been released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Pause
Billy Graham Through the Decades 4:34

Billy Graham Through the Decades

Making a Bojangles biscuit 1:06

Making a Bojangles biscuit

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:58

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 0:23

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 2:06

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold 1:26

Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold

Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:11

Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

  • Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

    Stephanie Munoz describes the conditions and actions taken by Officers Corey Helm and Dylan Cole in rescuing her, her son, her sister, and her sister's two children in the early morning the day after Christmas.

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

View More Video