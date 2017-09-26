CMS substitute teacher accused of telling student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’

More Videos 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Pause 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 1:06 Making a Bojangles biscuit 0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:23 Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 2:06 Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 1:26 Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold 0:11 Deer fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 3:18 He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video: Charlotte substitute teacher tells student not to speak Spanish CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish. CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish. WBTV

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A substitute teacher at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School is at the center of a review after a video was posted to social media that appeared to show the teacher scolding a student for speaking Spanish. WBTV