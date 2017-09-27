Lake Norman mansion made Hollywood history. It can be yours.

A Lake Norman mansion that hosted one of the most awkward dinner scenes in Hollywood history – featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby – can be yours for a reduced price.
You’ll save $300,000 off the original $4.5 million listing for the Cornelius home featured prominently in the classic sports parody “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
Scenes filmed in the home for the 2006 movie include one where Ricky, played by Will Ferrell, says grace before everyone dives into a home-cooked dinner of fast-food take out.
“Dear tiny Jesus, in your golden-fleece diapers, with your tiny, little, fat, balled-up fists ... ” Ricky says before being interrupted by the character Chip, played by Ted Manson.
“He was a man! He had a beard!” Chip says.
“Look, I like the baby version the best, do you hear me? I win the races and I get the money.”
“Ricky, finish the damn grace,” says his wife, Carley Bobby, played by Leslie Bibb.
In listing the 9,800-square-foot home on Facebook in July, Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties described the European-style estate as “a piece of #Hollywood glamour for sale on Lake Norman. You might have seen the inside before. It was Ricky Bobby’s home in the Will Ferrell #NASCAR parody movie “Talladega Nights.”
The home sits on 1.3 acres in the 17200 block of Connor Quay Court, in a gated community in the Peninsula development. The home is the only one on the lake with two piers, as another home also once stood on the property, according to Ivester Jackson.
The home, built in 2002, has five bedrooms, six full baths and three partial baths. Features also include its beach, wet bars/mini-kitchens, wine cellar and guest suite with a second-floor balcony.
“Due to the popularity of the movie, the response has been tremendous,” Tracy Davis of Ivester Jackson said. “Several news outlets have contacted us about promoting the home on their website and social feeds. It has been featured internationally, and visits to our Ivester Jackson website have skyrocketed.”
Homeowner Susan Kelly told Lake Norman Magazine in July that she designed the home from the ground up. “I wanted more of a Florida design, where all of the rooms flow out to the pool on the living level,” she said.
Film location scouts liked the home’s many entry points – “so people could come and go without disturbing filming,” Kelly told the magazine. Film staffers took over every room except the family bedrooms, kitchen and master bathroom.
The family lived in the home during the week-long shoot. Crews filmed until midnight some days, and Kelly was given a chair beside the director.
“We had a blast,” Kelly told the magazine. “Everybody was wonderful. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly were lovely people. They were very respectful of the house.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments