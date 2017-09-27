Charlotte temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend as a cold front moves through the area. The cooler temperatures should last through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Charlotte temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend as a cold front moves through the area. The cooler temperatures should last through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service. Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Charlotte temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend as a cold front moves through the area. The cooler temperatures should last through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Local

It has been hot, but we’re about to have below average temperatures in Charlotte

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 12:54 PM

The Charlotte area has experienced above average temperatures over the past week, but forecasts indicate cooler fall-like weather is on the way.

Temperatures in Charlotte were in the low 90s on Wednesday, but a cold front on Friday will bring temperatures in the low to mid 70s through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The recent warm weather is a result of a strong high-pressure system that has stalled in the region, weather service meteorologist Lauren Carroll said. The system has brought temperatures typical of late July — about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

The approaching cold front, however, could have some parts of the region experiencing temperatures as much as ten degrees below average, Carroll said.

“Things are going to finally feel like fall,” she said.

The Charlotte area can expect 70 to 75 degree weather starting this weekend and lasting through the middle of next week, before the area gradually goes back to average temperatures for this time of year, Carroll said.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness 1:08

NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness
Rapper claimed to be ‘bulletproof’ after this Charlotte shootout 2:45

Rapper claimed to be ‘bulletproof’ after this Charlotte shootout
Explosion and fire rocks chemical company 0:41

Explosion and fire rocks chemical company

View More Video