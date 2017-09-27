It has been hot, but we’re about to have below average temperatures in Charlotte

The Charlotte area has experienced above average temperatures over the past week, but forecasts indicate cooler fall-like weather is on the way.
Temperatures in Charlotte were in the low 90s on Wednesday, but a cold front on Friday will bring temperatures in the low to mid 70s through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The recent warm weather is a result of a strong high-pressure system that has stalled in the region, weather service meteorologist Lauren Carroll said. The system has brought temperatures typical of late July — about ten degrees above average for this time of year.
The approaching cold front, however, could have some parts of the region experiencing temperatures as much as ten degrees below average, Carroll said.
“Things are going to finally feel like fall,” she said.
The Charlotte area can expect 70 to 75 degree weather starting this weekend and lasting through the middle of next week, before the area gradually goes back to average temperatures for this time of year, Carroll said.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
