As rents rise, thousands are facing evictions in Mecklenburg County

Thousands of Mecklenburg County families are kicked out of their homes each year as the number of renters grows and rents rise, according to a report released Wednesday that is the first to examine evictions.
The report found that, while filings have dropped steadily since 2010, landlords still filed more than 28,000 legal cases to evict their tenants in 2015-16. More than 17,000 filings were granted. The numbers don’t include the many informal evictions that occur without legal filings.
Evictions perpetuate poverty in several ways, the reports states. Families may lose possessions and jobs when they lose their homes. And an eviction record can make it harder to find new homes.
Families with children are more likely to be evicted, the report said.
44% of Mecklenburg housing units were occupied by renters in 2015, compared to 39 percent in 2010.
45% of renters, or 12,000 more households than in 2010, spent more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities
11%increase in median rent from 2010 to 2015, while household income remained flat.
96 hours of work each week at minimum wage needed to afford a typical two-bedroom apartment.
The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute wrote the report, which was commissioned by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Advisory Board. The report will be the focus of a community meeting Wednesday at 6: 30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church on Providence Road.
The housing board wanted to learn the role evictions play in housing instability – families struggling to keep a roof over their heads – and homelessness.
The report was funded by Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.
Bruce Henderson
Comments