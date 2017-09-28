More Videos

    Man shot and killed in west Charlotte, marking city’s 67th homicide

Local

Man shot and killed in west Charlotte, marking city’s 67th homicide

By LaVendrick Smith and Jane Wester

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 6:32 AM

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in west Charlotte, marking the city’s 67th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue at 2:55 a.m., where they found 31-year-old Jonathan Dominique Cauthen with a gunshot wound. Cauthen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting happened outside of an apartment complex, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Cauthen is the second person this year to be fatally shot on Catherine Simmons Avenue, which is off Beatties Ford Road. Laymon Moore was killed there in March.

There were 69 homicides in 2016, police said Thursday morning. There were 44 homicides in Charlotte this time a year ago.

Police said at the end of 2016 that there had been 67 homicides during the year. That number has increased by two because one person was shot in November 2016 and died months later, in May, and because another death wasn’t declared a homicide until long after it happened, police said Thursday.

The district attorney’s office is still considering at least one 2016 homicide, and if that case is declared justified, the 2016 total could actually drop by one, police said.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

