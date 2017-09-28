Man shot and killed in west Charlotte, marking city’s 67th homicide

0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges Pause

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

1:30 James Hardrick leans on CMPD's Victim Services after sons' murders

1:08 NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

1:55 How did Northwest get a $9 million theater? School bonds, fame and a family tie ...

3:03 911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots.

2:19 Should NC State build a $15 million dorm for basketball players?

2:45 Rapper claimed to be ‘bulletproof’ after this Charlotte shootout