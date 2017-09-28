One seriously injured in three-vehicle wreck in University City area

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck in northeast Charlotte on Thursday morning.
A car ran a red light and collided with two other cars at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and McCullough Drive in the University City area just before 1 a.m., police said. One person had serious injuries.
The crash involved a Papa John’s delivery driver, but he was not injured, police said.
One lane was blocked following the crash. It is unclear what time the lane is expected to reopen.
