Local

One seriously injured in three-vehicle wreck in University City area

By WBTV

September 28, 2017 06:39 AM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 07:40 AM

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck in northeast Charlotte on Thursday morning.

A car ran a red light and collided with two other cars at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and McCullough Drive in the University City area just before 1 a.m., police said. One person had serious injuries.

The crash involved a Papa John’s delivery driver, but he was not injured, police said.

One lane was blocked following the crash. It is unclear what time the lane is expected to reopen.

