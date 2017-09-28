Judge orders video of police shooting released over DA’s objections

More Videos 0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:30 James Hardrick leans on CMPD's Victim Services after sons' murders 1:08 NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness 1:55 How did Northwest get a $9 million theater? School bonds, fame and a family tie ... 3:03 911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. 2:19 Should NC State build a $15 million dorm for basketball players? 2:45 Rapper claimed to be ‘bulletproof’ after this Charlotte shootout 1:20 This Hidden Valley leader called CMPD's program a win-win. Her neighbors aren't so sure. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. Warning: Graphic violence audio content. This is the edited audio from a 911 call between Rueben Galindo and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police dispatch on Sept. 6, 2017. The entire 911 call released by CMPD lasted 11:17. Prior to this call, Galindo called 911 and spoke to a dispatcher through an interpreter for nearly 15 minutes, saying he had been drinking and wanted to turn himself in.

