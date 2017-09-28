Child killed after being thrown from truck in ‘freak accident,’ police say

A child was killed after being thrown from a car in Cleveland County on Wednesday afternoon, in what Shelby Police called a “freak accident.”
The incident occurred at the intersection of South Dekalb and Warren streets in Shelby around 3:23 p.m., according to a police report.
A child was in a back seat of a Chevy Silverado and was in a car seat when the incident occurred, Shelby Police said. The truck made a turn and the door flew open, which led to the girl being thrown out of the vehicle, police said.
The girl died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, police said.
The child's name has not been released.
