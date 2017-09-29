Krispy Kreme has a great deal for National Coffee Day

It’s National Coffee Day, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving out free coffee — but not just today.
The North Carolina based doughnut franchise is turning National Coffee Day into “National Coffee Weekend” and plans to give out free coffee through Sunday.
Customers can get one free hot brewed coffee of any size or a small iced coffee each day from Friday through Sunday, according to a release from the company.
The offer is valid at Krispy Kreme stores, but not at grocery stores or convenience store locations, Krispy Kreme said.
In Charlotte, there are plenty of Krispy Kreme locations in grocery stores, but an official store is at 119 North Sharon Amity Road, according to the company’s locator map.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
