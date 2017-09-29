NC woman startled by alligator in her garage. Here’s what happened next.

Brunswick County sheriff’s deputies watch as an alligator measuring over 12 feet ambles off N.C. 133 near Belville, after an hour long 'squat off' with law enforcement and wildlife officials in June 1994. The gator, from nearby Town Creek, crawled onto the warming asphalt in the early morning hours, blocking traffic on the two-lane road between Southport and Belville. A Southport woman had a frightening encounter with a far younger gator that showed up in her garage this week. JAMIE MONCRIEF AP