Local

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 early Saturday

By WBTV

September 30, 2017 11:27 AM

One person was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The victim, Jamie Lamont Allen, 43, was walking in the left lane of the road when a car struck him.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash for Allen, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Three other people were in the car when the person was hit. One passenger was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to troopers.

There will be no charges because Allen was in the roadway, troopers said.

