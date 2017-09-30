Ryan Kalil (right) explains why he’s “the total package” to his brother, Matt, in new Bojangles’ commercial.
Carolina Panther Ryan Kalil explains why he’s like a piece of spicy fried chicken

By Mark Price

September 30, 2017 1:23 PM

Carolina Panthers Ryan and Matt Kalil are moving in on Luke Kuechly’s comedic turf with a new commercial for Bojangles’.

The 30-second spot portrays the two brothers sharing a meal at the restaurant, while Ryan Kalil explains in classic deadpan fashion the deeper meaning of chicken.

“So, you know how I got all the good looks and athleticism in the family?” he asks, as Matt Kalil looks confused. “That’s why I feel like I can relate to this Bojangles’ chicken. It’s got all the flavor, crunch, spice. It’s the total package, just like me.”

When Matt Kalil asks what item on the menu he should be compared to, Ryan Kalil suggests a made-from-scratch biscuit. “Because you’re fluffy,” he adds.

Ryan Kalil tweeted out the commercial this week, adding: “If I were a restaurant, I’d be a Bojangles’.”

The ad follows in the comedic commercial territory of Luke Kuechly, who is depicted burning a batch of gnome cookies in his latest spot for CPI Security. Kuechly then deliveries the cookies (all made in his likeness) to Carolina Panthers newcomer Christian McCaffrey.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

